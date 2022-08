ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Judges of Itanagar Permanent Bench of Gauhati High Court, Justices Achintya Malla Bujor Barua and Devashis Baruah called on Governor B.D. Mishra at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During their meeting, the Judges briefed the Governor regarding the pendency of cases at the Itanagar Bench and efforts being made to clear them. (Raj Bhawan)