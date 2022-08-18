Donyi Sango RGU Yameng FC to meet Ayanam Abor in Solung Football final

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Donyi Sango RGU Yameng FC beat Koje Janggo FC-B 5-3 in the second semifinal of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 and set up a final clash with Ayanam Abor.

Tangak Taki scored a brace, while Dukkang Pertin, Kento Jopok Pertin and Opang Mibang scored a goal each for Donyi Sango team.

For Koje Janggo team, Lucky Tamut, Gandhi Taying and Radang Siang Tamut scored a goal each.

Tangak Taki of Donyi Sango RGU Yameng FC was declared player of the match.

In another match of the veteran category, Mumlung Raseng FC beat Banne Raseng FC 3-2 in a keenly contested match.

Tokrik Pertin, Amit Pertin and Onom Saroh scored a goal each for Mumlung Raseng, while the scorers for Banne Raseng were Obang Mingki and Kutpan Modi.

Tokrik Pertin was adjudged as the player of the match, SFCCI IPR secretary Kadum Apang informed.