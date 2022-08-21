ABK ‘Annual Excellence Award-2022’ given away

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The academic board of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) on Saturday gave away its ‘Annual Excellence Award-2022’ to 96 meritorious students and achievers in various other fields, belonging to Adi community, in a function at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Saing district.

The awards were given to 13 new doctorate degree awardees, 12 newly appointed government officers, and 48 Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE examinations toppers, besides a host of dedicated teachers, social workers and sportspersons from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit districts. All of them were honoured with certificates of appreciation, mementos and cash rewards.

The ABK also honoured former RGU vice chancellor Tamo Mibang with the ‘Best Educationist Award-2022’, posthumously.

The ‘Best Educationist Award’ was also conferred on Prof SN Jha of JN College, Pasighat, in recognition of his dedicated services in the field of education.

Attending the award ceremony, Galo Welfare Society president Marnya Ete said that “education is the root of civilisation and all means of developments in a society.”

Stating that the Adi community is marching ahead in the field of education in the state, Ete appealed to the ABK members to maintain peaceful coexistence with the people of other tribes/communities.

“The Galo Welfare Society is planning to hold formal discussion with ABK leaders for an accord to strengthen Adi-Galo unity,” Ete said, and urged the people “not to take any individual issue or group clashes in a communal way.”

IGP Apur Bitin suggested to the students to “work hard and be determined to reach the desired goal.”

MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering suggested to students to be “ambitious and strive hard to achieve more success in life and serve the society and the nation.”

ABK president Tadum Libang and education secretary Prof Enuk Libang also spoke.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, ADC Tatdo Borang, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, Apex Professional University VC Ajit Kumar, principals of various colleges, headmasters, educationists, bureaucrats, leaders and officials of the ABK were present on the occasion.