ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: A team of the 12 Bn NDRF on Saturday recovered the body of a man who had drowned in the Pare river at Mebsora village in Papum Pare district.

The NDRF team swung into action after receiving information from the DDMO that a person, identified as Sirajul Ali, drowned in the river at around 5:30 pm on 18 August.

The body was recovered from near the Pare dam by the NDRF team, with assistance from the police and the district administration, at around 5:15 pm on Saturday.