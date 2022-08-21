CBSE exam toppers awarded

PAPU NALLAH, 20 Aug: The Apatani Career Guidance Forum organised a ‘felicitation-cum-counselling programme’ at the Dree ground here on Saturday to give away academic excellence awards to the toppers and to felicitate the students who secured 80 percent and above in the recently held board examination for Classes 10 and 12.

Thirty-four top scorers in Class 10 and 21 top scorers in Class 12, who secured 80 percent and above, were felicitated, while Dani Doniya (Class 10, 97.6 percent) Khoda Elli (Class 12, arts, 96 percent), and Punyo Sunya (Class 12, science, 96 percent) were the toppers, the forum informed in a release.

RGU Social Welfare HoD Dr KP Singh and TRIHMS ophthalmic assistant Takhe Laling apprised the students of academic opportunities and job-oriented careers, the forum said.

Among others, the programme was attended by retired DHS Dr Hage Tam, APCS officer Habung Lampung, Government College Palin Principal PG Tago, ASU president Pura Nado, and IPR Assistant Director Radhe Tajung.