State logs 22 fresh Covid cases

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh’ Covid-19 tally rose to 66,531 on Saturday after 22 more people tested positive for the infection, seven less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 10 were reported from Namsai district, four from Leparada, two each from Siang and Lower Subansiri, and one each from Anjaw, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley and Changlang districts, the official said.

Arunachal currently has 133 active Covid-19 cases, while 66,102 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 32 on Friday, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 35, followed by Kamle at 16, 10 each in West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, and nine in Upper Siang district.

Altogether 12,88,249 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection

in the state thus far, including 187 on Friday, Dr Jampa said.

Over 18.40 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. (PTI)