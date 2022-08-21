Ravindra Kumar Tyagi takes charge as POWERGRID director (operations)

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as director (operations) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on 12 August last.

Tyagi has work experience of over 32 years in power transmission system, of which over 26 years are in operation and maintenance (O&M) of substations and transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in the power sector such as POWERGRID and NTPC.

He has handled multi-disciplinary functions in various business segments of POWERGRID like asset management, engineering, business development (domestic & abroad), telecom, load despatch & communication, NTAMC, Safety, DMS etc. Prior to this, he was executive director (North Eastern Region) in POWERGRID and handled functions of project execution, asset management, finance, commercial and various other regional functions.

He was recently conferred with the prestigious 1906 Award in 2022 for his exceptional contribution in International Electrotech-nical Commission (IEC) TC 122 towards development of IEC 63042 – Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHVAC) Transmission Systems.