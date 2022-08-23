ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Much to the delight of music lovers, the Ziro Festival of Music is back this year after a gap of two years because of the pandemic.

The ninth edition of the festival, popularly known as ZFM and dubbed one of the best outdoor music festivals in the entire country, will be held from 29 September to 2 October in Ziro.

“Ziro Festival of Music returns after two years, so it’s an emotional moment for all of us in Ziro. The festival will bring back tourists and artists from across the country and contribute to the local community,” said ZFM founder and director Bobby Hano.

Like in earlier years, the line-up this year too is a mix of all genres of music, with some of the best known singers from the country, including the Northeast, along with singers from abroad set to participate.

Rabbi Shergill, Nepali language singer Bipul Chettry, folk singer Mangpa from

Manipur, and Arunachal’s Takar Nabam, David Angu and the Tribe, and Nikom Riba are some of the songsters who will perform at the four-day event.

“I am also looking forward to the diverse line-up of artists that has been curated to entertain all kinds of music lovers across ages,” said Hano.

He said that the ZFM is “focusing more on making the festival family-friendly through activities and workshops for kids.

“There will be a lot more going on at the festival, apart from just music,” he said.

There is something for everyone, from art installation to ‘kids’ village’, tapestry making, dance classes, yoga and meditation, village walks, butterfly trail, cord watching, circling, reeking, fishing and story-telling sessions. The festival has come back bigger.

For details and bookings, check https://www.zirofestival.com/lineup.