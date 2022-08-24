ArSRLM signs MoU with hospitality firm

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) on Tuesday signed a non-financial memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited.

“The MoU seeks to ensure to enhance placement of candidates trained under DDU-GKY in Arunachal Pradesh at Barbeque Nation offering,” the ArSRLM informed in a release, adding that “Barbeque Nation is a famous and popular brand with its presence all over India.”

The MoU was signed by ArSRLM CEO Solung Miji and Barbeque Nation AGM Harsh Kumar.