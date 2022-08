ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Liyam Dolo Pangia, a student of the Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan (DPVB), cleared the HSEE-2022 conducted by IIT Madras.

She secured the 18th rank at the national level.

“It is a great achievement for the student as well as for the school,” the DPVB said in a release.

The management and the teachers wished her success in life.

The DPVB encouraged “all humanities students in Arunachal Pradesh to take part in this national level eligibility entrance test.”