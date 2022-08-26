Winners of competitions felicitated

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Thursday distributed cash prizes and certificates to the winners of the ‘patriotic essay writing, drawing and painting’ competitions which had been held among the students of the government schools of the ICR on 13 August.

DDSE ST Zara was also present at the felicitation function.

The competitions were held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Parents accompanying their children and other students were also felicitated by the DC and the DDSE. (DIPRO)