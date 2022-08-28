Dr Toko Papu passes away

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Aug: Dr Toko Papu, who was serving at the Yazali CHC as dental surgeon, breathed her last at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences here on 27 August.

She was 36 years old.

Dr Papu hailed from Deed village in Lower Subansiri district. She did her graduation from SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in 2010, and her orthodontic residency programme from the Indian Institute of Orthodontics, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2012.

The state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) expressed deep shock and grief over the untimely demise of Dr Papu, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

“She was very proactive and hardworking officer who worked beyond the call of duties. Her contributions in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic were outstanding,” the state branch of the IDA said in a condolence message.