NBK issues clarification

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) said that it did not issue any press release from its office with regard to a news item published in this daily, headlined ‘PWD urged to conduct safety tests before opening bridge’, on Saturday.

Retracting the representation it had submitted to the Boleng PWD division executive engineer, a copy of which is available with this daily, the NBK said: “The content mentioned in the letter was only submitted to the EE (PWD), Boleng, Siang district and not for press media circulation.”

It further clarified that it never mentioned that load test must be done before the inauguration.

“We submitted a representation, requesting the EE (PWD) Boleng division for early completion of wind anchor block, cable tower bearing on time for safety and security of the commuters,” the NBK said.