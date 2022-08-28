Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Col Balbir Chand Chopra

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of Colonel Balbir Chand Chopra.

Colonel Balbir Chand Chopra was born on 14 March, 1935, and belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He was an alumnus of KG Medical College, was commissioned as a doctor in the Army Medical Corps and was deployed in the area of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh during the Sino-India war of 1962.

As an army doctor, Captain Balbir Chand Chopra established a forward medical aid post immediately behind the leading companies near the forward observation post position of a battalion of the Kumaon regiment. During the second phase of the Sino-India war, after a pause of about two weeks, the Chinese forces launched massive offensive on 14 November, 1962. The area defended by the Kumaon battalion where his medical party was attached also came under heavy attack. After repulsing the initial attacks, the Kumaon battalion launched a counterattack against the Chinese forces. During the intense battle, there were many casualties and injuries on both sides. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Captain Chopra remained at the forward post and continued to treat casualties as they kept coming in. At night he remained at this post when the Chinese launched a fierce counterattack. Even though the enemy forces advanced close to his position and he was in danger from small arms fire and grenades, he continued to attend to the steady stream of casualties. Captain Chopra moved back only when his position was almost overrun. Captain Chopra set an outstanding example of courage and devotion to duty.

Throughout the entire battle, Captain Balbir Chand Chopra displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the army.

For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, Captain Balbir Chand Chopra was awarded the third highest gallantry award of the nation, Vir Chakra. After the war he rose to the rank of colonel and retired. Salute to Captain Balbir Chand Chopra! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)