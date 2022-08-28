Northern army commander visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh

LEH/JAMMU, 27 Aug: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited forward areas along the line of actual control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness, a defence spokesperson said.

The GOC-in-C, who is currently on a five-day tour of the union territory, interacted with troops during his visit, the spokesperson said.

He said that the army commander complimented the troops for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the nation’s support, Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness, he said.

On reaching Ladakh on Friday, the army commander was briefed by the Fire and Fury Corps Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha on the prevalent security situation along the LAC, the spokesperson said.

He interacted with the senior officers of the Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation, he said.

The army commander complimented the Fire and Fury Corps for the conduct of people-friendly operations and assisting the civil administration in improving the quality of life of people in the border areas, he said.

He also witnessed a demonstration on ‘modernisation of infantry soldier’ at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, followed by a briefing by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre commandant, the spokesperson said.

He said that the army commander later visited Trishul Division and was briefed by the Trishul division GOC on the operational preparedness.

The spokesperson said that the army commander is scheduled to visit formations and units of Strike 1 in eastern Ladakh on 28 and 29 August.

He is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps to get an update on the prevalent security situation along the LAC, before winding up his tour on 30 August. (PTI)