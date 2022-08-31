2 from Arunachal selected for Duleep Trophy tournament

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Cricketers Techi Doria and Techi Neri from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to represent the Northeast Zone in the Duleep Trophy tournament, which begins in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from 8 September.

Altogether 15 players from the Northeast have been selected for the tournament. This is the first time that the Northeast Zone has been selected for the trophy.

The Northeast Zone will face the West Zone in the first quarterfinal – a four-day test match – from 8 to 11 September.

The players from other states of the Northeast are Ashish Thapa (Sikkim), Jonathan Rongsen (Nagaland), Kishan Lyngdoh (Meghalaya), Ankur Malik (Sikkim), Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam (Manipur), G Lalbiakvela (Mizoram),

Rajkumar Rez Singh (Manipur), K Kense (Nagaland), Dipu Sangma (Meghalaya), H Zhimomi (Nagaland), L Kishan Singha (Manipur), Bobby Zothansanga (Mizoram), and Md Al Bashid (Manipur).