Six heroin suppliers arrested

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 30 Aug: Six persons were arrested from Seppa in East Kameng district and Dimapur (Nagaland) for their involvement in supplying 1.2 kg of heroin, worth approximately Rs 2.36 crore, in a joint operation carried out by the East Kameng police and the Dimapur police.

Earlier, on 24 July, one Apu Venia (33) was arrested from Seppa, and the police recovered 5.38 grams of heroin from his possession. A case was registered against him under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had bought the drug from Sonitpur district in Assam. Based on Venia’s disclosure, two peddlers, identified as Saiful Islam (25) and Asadul Islam (22), were arrested from Itakhola in Biswanath Charali district of Assam on 1 August.

On being interrogated, Saiful informed about the main supplier, Ashraf Hossain Choudhary, who operated out of Karbi Anglong in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland.

A police team from Seppa camped in the Karbi Anglong area for three days in order to observe Choudhary’s modus operandi. The police arrested Ashraf on 28 August and recovered 1,200 grams of heroin from his possession. He was apprehended while selling the drug to one Kamal Uddin (26) in Dimapur.

The truck driver, Shayan Chandra (27), who was involved in transporting the drug from Senapati district in Manipur, along with Ashraf and Kamal, was also arrested on 28 August.

The three arrestee are currently in the Dimapur police’s custody, and will soon be brought to Seppa, East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta informed.

The other three arrestees, including Venia, are in judicial custody here.

This daily contacted the Dimapur police commissioner, but he declined to comment, saying that the matter is a sensitive one.