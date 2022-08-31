Felix says healthy competition needed for panchayats to become better

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix urged all panchayat leaders to “work with a Team Arunachal spirit while also maintaining a healthy competitive attitude towards becoming best performing panchayats.”

He was speaking during a state-level ‘review-cum-coordination meeting’ with all 25 ZPCs, organised by the panchayati raj department at the DK Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to panchayat activities in the state, such as the revamped National Panchayat Award, modalities for disbursement, utilisation and standard operating procedure for 10 percent of the state’s own resources which have been allocated to the panchayats, GPDP, ZPDP, e-Gram Swaraj portal, etc, were discussed during the meeting.

Felix advocated ensuring that the benefits of the PM and CM flagship programmes reach every eligible beneficiary.

Stating that “the aspirations of rural masses can be achieved just by proper and complete implementation of various flagship programmes,” the minister asked the ZPCs to strive towards making rural Arunachal self-sufficient in every aspect.

“Empowering rural masses does not mean flooding them with funds. They have to be empowered through dissemination of proper information and knowledge, through which they can become self-reliant,” he said.

The minister emphasised on carrying out activities which benefit rural womenfolk, and activities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals in every panchayat.

Regarding the allocation of 10 percent of the state-owned resources, amounting to Rs 123 crore, to the panchayats, Felix informed that “the funds are with the department of panchayati raj, and the same will be disbursed once the standard operating procedure is finalised by the finance department.”

The minister assured to extend all possible support and assistance to the panchayat leaders.