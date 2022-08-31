Disaster preparedness trg concludes

TAWANG, 30 Aug: A 12-day disaster preparedness training programme, conducted by the 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force, concluded here on Tuesday with a mock exercise and disaster preparedness training for women SHG members of the district.

Tawang DDMO Genden Tsomu educated the SHG members on the dos and don’ts during a disaster to minimise the extent of damage. She urged the mothers to “disseminate the life saving skills and training they have gained.”

Demonstrations and mock exercises on disaster preparedness and management were conducted at all the schools with double-storey buildings, and other institutions. Students and other volunteers participated in the mock drills.

The programme was organised by the district administration. (DIPRO)