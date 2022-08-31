Rural haat in Pengu inaugurated

PENGU, 30 Aug: A rural haat jointly sponsored by the NABARD and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) was inaugurated here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The large, spacious, open-air SPT building, costing Rs 16.21 lakhs, with an adjoining building housing an office room, a storeroom and toilets, is located facing the highway, which would be a great boon to the sellers and the buyers.

Farmers, particularly from Mudang-Tage, Bamin-Michi, Dutta, Hari and Hong villages, are likely to benefit the most from the haat.

After inaugurating the haat, NABARD General Manager Partho Saha advised the management committee to “ensure that the haat is run regularly on alternative basis by sellers of agri, horti, handloom and handicraft producers on rotation basis.”

Informing that the NABARD is also sponsoring a few water conservation projects and a similar haat in Ziro-II, he assured to “sanction more such haat projects in Ziro if the present one is run successfully.”

Advocating proper upkeep and maintenance of the haat, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised the farmers to “replicate the Tawang-Bomdila exercise, wherein farmers sell their products directly to the Indian Army mess, thereby getting assured and reasonable return for their products without delay.”

He suggested exploring the same model in the district, in collaboration with the paramilitary forces. Nime also advocated “convergence among the various related departments for the benefit of farmers and ensuring successful ventures.”

NABARD DDM M Lowang advised the management committee to “maintain and upkeep the haat from the revenues accrued from it.”

Diibo North ZPM Koj Yana, Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante and ArSRLM DMM Senong Namchoom also spoke. (DIPRO)