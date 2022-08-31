Legal awareness prog organised

ANINI, 30 Aug: NGO AMYAA, in collaboration with the Dibang Valley district administration, organised a legal awareness camp themed ‘Know your rights and fight for your rights’, here on Tuesday.

Anini ADC DJ Borah highlighted various issues related to polygamy and domestic violence, while CDPO Dilip Linggi, advocate Asomi Mega, SP Rajendra Singh Sagar and advocate Ebo Mili created awareness on parenting, domestic violence, drug abuse, polygamy, and the POCSO Act, respectively.

AMYAA president RK Paul Chawang commended the efforts made by the APSCW in bringing awareness among the vulnerable sections of the society about their rights and privileges.

He urged people not to engage children aged below 14 years as domestic help, and warned of legal action against violators.

APSCW member Nurang Nama enlightened the participants about the roles of the women’s commission, while APSCW member Maya Pulu spoke on stress-related issues.

The awareness camp was sponsored by the APSCW. (DIPRO)