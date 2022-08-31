Short films screened by DIPR

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Two short films, titled Vasco Da Gama and Rani Abbakka, were screened at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Tuesday by the department of information & public relations (DIPR), in association with Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar.

Addressing the audience, Information & Public Relations Minister Bamang Felix said, “The 75th year of independence is an occasion to remember the unsung heroes of our country whose names are hidden in the pages of history. We all should draw inspiration from them.”

Vasco Da Gama threw light on how the Portuguese explorer became the first European to discover a sea route to India in 1498, and how the Portuguese trade was expanded through a prolonged war with the Indians.

Rani Abbakka depicted the valour of the queen of Ullal who repulsed six attacks by the Portuguese for over four decades, from 1525 to 1569. For her bravery, she came to be known as Abhaya Rani (the Fearless Queen). She was also one of the earliest Indians to fight the colonial powers, and is sometimes regarded as the first woman freedom fighter of India.

Among others, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and other officials, public and students attended the screening. (DIPR)