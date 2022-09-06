Separate statehood issue between people of eastern Nagaland and Centre: Rio

KOHIMA, 5 Sep: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the separate statehood issue is between the people of eastern Nagaland and the Centre.

The clamour for a separate state of ‘Frontier Nagaland’, comprising six districts in eastern Nagaland, has gained momentum ahead of the assembly polls due next year with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal body in the region, giving a call not to take part in any election until the demand is met. The 20 MLAs from the region have extended support to the ENPO’s call.

“The (statehood) issue is between them and the Centre. We (state government) have already forwarded our portion of recommendations,” the chief minister said, without elaborating the recommendations.

He said this on the sidelines of an official function here while responding to media queries on the 26 August declaration of the ENPO not to participate in any election till the separate statehood demand is met.

The ENPO is the region’s apex tribal body of seven Naga tribes: Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung, spread over six districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang. (PTI)