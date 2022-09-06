Namsing circle cut off from rest of state

PASIGHAT, 5 Sep: Monsoon fury washed away more than a 3-km stretch of the Mebo-Dhola road on the intervening night of 4 and 5 September near Namsing, snapping road communication to Namsing circle in East Siang district and Paglam subdivision in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The affected villages are Namsing, Mer, Gadum-I and Gadum-II in Mebo subdivision.

Electricity supply has also been affected as the 16 kva, 11/0.415 kv transformer, along with 29 high-tension poles and 10 low-tension poles of the recently restored 11 kv line have been submerged by the eroding Siang river.

Local MLA Lombo Tayeng, along with East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, Mebo ADC Aeinstein Koyu, Namsing CO Radhe Tatung, Power EE Tarik Mize, PWD officials, and GBs inspected the damages on Monday morning.

The MLA asked the DC to “submit a report on the damages caused to the higher authority for redress and relief.” He also directed the power EE to relocate the electric poles.

Restoration work is likely to take some time. However, the local people, along with the PWD, are engaged in temporarily restoring the road communication.

Shifting of the electric poles will begin on Tuesday. (DIPRO)