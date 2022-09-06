Teachers’ Day celebrated in state

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Teachers’ Day was celebrated across the state on Monday.

In the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), the best performing teachers were felicitated with ‘district teachers’ awards’ at the Shikshak Bhavan in Papu Nallah.

Four best performing teachers and four best performing head teachers of different government schools within the ICR were felicitated with the awards for their sincere efforts in educating students.

The award-winning teachers are Tarh Yaku, Pekoi Pema Dorjee, Tallo Assung and Ashok Kumar Rai (best performing teachers), and Thinniam Lowang, Lisa Boje, Tai Lodar and Teli Rani Nabam (best performing head teachers).

Best performing CRCC, Sanjiv Chetry, was also felicitated with the award.

Attending the function, DC Talo Potom said that “Teachers’ Day will continue to inspire teachers to rededicate themselves towards imparting knowledge and value-based education.”

He urged the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

“The district administration is looking into the matter of shortage of teachers, and making every effort to ensure availability of subject teachers in the schools of the capital,” he said.

Borum ZPM Tok Tama said that “teachers play the most important role in shaping the future of students,” and urged the teachers to “work with sincerity and dedication,” while advising the students to respect their teachers.

One of the awardees, Yaku, lamented that, “although teachers play the most important role in moulding a child’s future, they hardly get due recognition for their hard work.”

She opined that “sincere and hardworking teachers should be recognised not only at the district level but also at the state and national levels.”

Arunachal Teachers’ Association ICR unit president TC Jina highlighted the importance of Teachers’ Day.

DDSE ST Zara, EAC (Education) Dana Unna, and teachers of different schools of the ICR attended the programme.

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in a befitting manner at many schools in Upper Subansiri district.

Students presented colourful cultural programmes and sports events to mark the day.

At the government higher secondary school in Daporijo and the government secondary school in Rijo, the students felicitated their teachers with gifts and other presents. (With inputs from DIPRO & our correspondent)