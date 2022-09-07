12 RCs formed to address interstate boundary issues

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The state government on Tuesday informed that it has constituted 12 regional committees (RC) to hold meetings and conduct joint field visits along the Assam-Arunachal boundary and submit reports to the government.

This is part of the Namsai Declaration signed by the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal with the aim of resolving the decades-old boundary disputes.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding the Assam-Arunachal boundary row, Home Minister Bamang Felix in a written reply also clarified that the state government has not accepted the Bordoloi Commission report, and that such report was not submitted to the state government.

He further stated that the government did not accept the 1951 notification.

The state government also made it clear that legal options are open in this case.