AOA felicitates Kipa Ajay

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) felicitated Kipa Ajay on being elected to the post of the treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at the State Banquet Hall here on Wednesday.

Congratulating Ajay, AOA president and Education Minister Taba Tedir lauded “the tireless efforts of Ajay as honorary secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) for the development of football across the state and the region.

“His presence at the AIFF will definitely benefit the region and the country in the days to come,” he added.

AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said that “Ajay has played a vital role to change the face of football in Arunachal Pradesh after assuming the responsibility as the honorary secretary of the APFA.

“He has high skill of management in any event, particularly for the promotion of football. His new assignment in such coveted post will definitely not only promote the game of football but will also inspire the youths of the state to opt for sports as their profession and bring laurels to the state and the country,” he said.

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh S Singh also congratulated Ajay and assured to “extend all possible help in AIFF/APFA programme in the days to come.”

Ajay on his part gave assurance that he would work in the best interest of the state and the country during his tenure at the AIFF. He dedicated his election to the people of the state and said that he would give his best to “portray the good image of the state and the country and take steps for the introduction of AIFF grassroots programme in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The felicitation programme was attended also by Sports Director Tadar Apa, presidents and secretaries of state level sports associations, athletes, and the president and the secretary of the Kipa Welfare Society, informed Tago in a release.