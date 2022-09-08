Awareness rallies on women empowerment

TAWANG, 7 Sep: Tawang DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta flagged off an ‘awareness procession on women empowerment’ from the circuit house here on Wednesday to commemorate the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

DLIO BK Roy, SB OC Kesang Norbu, and teachers and students from the government town secondary school (GTSS) here participated in the programme.

Later, GTSS teacher Tenzin Dolkar informed the students about the contribution of Raj Ram Mohan Roy in the making of modern India.

“Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought for women’s right to equality in society, and he strongly condemned the sati system prevalent during those days in Indian society,” she said.

Norbu briefed the students on women’s rights, and “the empowerment given to them by the government in every field.”

“We should be proud that Tawang has presently 54 percent women members in panchayati raj,” he said, and added that, “histories are created, and with hard work and dedication, we can bring change in the society like Raja Ram Mohan Roy did.”

Roy also spoke.

An awareness rally on women empowerment was taken out in West Kameng HQ Bomdila also.

The rally was flagged of by DC Karma Leki, in the presence of the GHSS Bomdila vice principal, the DLIO, and teachers and students of the GHSS and the GMS Bomdila.

During the event, speakers highlighted the contributions made by Raja Ram Mohan Roy towards women empowerment.

The DC encouraged the students to “contribute to make women empowerment a reality.”

In Namsai district also, an awareness rally on women empowerment was taken out to mark the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa spoke about “the role women played in transforming Namsai from an aspirational district to one of the fastest developing districts of the country.”

Encouraging the girl students participating in the programme, he said, “Our country will be empowered in the true sense only with equal participation of women in all developmental activities.”

DPO Dr Keshab Sarmah dwelt on the life history of Raja Ram Mohan Roy “and the sacrifices made by him against all social evils during the 19th and the 20th century in India.”

District Librarian S Mukhopadhyay and district nodal officer for climate change, CM Thamoung also spoke.

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, schoolchildren participated in a rally on women empowerment, organised by the district library.

DC Taro Mize, who flagged off the rally, spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment, and DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan highlighted “the contribution of Roy and his social reforms to change the society.”

An awareness rally on women empowerment was also organised in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro to mark the occasion.

DC Bamin Nime, who flagged off the rally, advised the students to “learn from the pioneering selfless social works of Raja Ram Mohan Roy for the cause of women,” and urged the girl students to “keep pace with the boys, either in academics or co-curricular activities, as both the genders have become equal in this 21st century of today.”

A similar awareness rally was organised in Tezu in Lohit district to mark the day. (DIPROs)