Guv, CM extend Onam greetings

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Onam festival.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my fellow citizens of Arunachal Pradesh in extending our good wishes to the people of Dev Bhomie, the Land of Malayalam, living in our state, as also outside the state, in the country and abroad,” the governor said in a message.

“May King Mahabali, on this Onam day, bestow health, wealth, happiness and peace on us all,” the governor said.

The chief minister also in his message conveyed

greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

“I join my brothers and sisters from Kerala in this joyous festival. Let us all together welcome the return of the legendary king Mahabali and hope that peace, harmony and good health prevails on Earth,” Khandu said, and expressed gratitude to the members of the Malayali community who have served and are serving the state.

He expressed hope that the festivity would strengthen the brotherhood between different communities of a diverse country like India. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)