Jal Shakti Abhiyan team visits U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 7 Sep: A team of officers under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) were on a two-day visit to Upper Siang district from 5 to 6 September to inspect the works executed by the WRD, agriculture, fisheries, and RD departments here.

The team, comprising AYUSH Ministry Director Vikram Singh and JSA CNO scientist Susanta Kumar Ratha, along with stakeholders visited Simong village and Sipok area in Gette village, and interacted with the farmers, villagers and PRI members. They also visited the Jal Shakti Kendra here.

A plantation programme was conducted in Nyaying area of Yingkiong.

Later, during a meeting with officers and PRI members at the DC office here, the JSA team advised the stakeholders to “make water conservation a jal andolan through asset creation and extensive communication,” and also to conduct “more awareness programmes like drawing and essay competition among school students, so that the understanding of water conservation can be generated from very young age.”

Afforestation by the forest department, in collaboration with other departments, was also emphasised on during the meeting.

The team also advised the department concerned to “increase the water capacity of the present sarovar by increasing the height of the sarovar by using schemes under MGNREGA.” (DIPRO)