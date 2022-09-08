Dist level football tourney underway

BOMDILA, 7 Sep: A district level football tournament, being organised by the West Kameng District Football Association, got underway at the Buddha Stadium here on Wednesday.

The tournament is being organised under the theme ‘Say no to drugs, yes to sports’.

Addressing the opening ceremony, West Kameng ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa requested the players and the spectators to “keep strict vigil on use and distribution of narcotics and psychotropic substances.”

The first match of the tournament was played between Dirang Dzong and Mon Drangnang Tsoruk. (DIPRO)