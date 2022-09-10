Guv attends launch of PMTBMBA virtually

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Governor BD Mishra on Friday virtually attended the launch of the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA) Ni-Kshay 2.0’ from the Raj Bhavan here.

Launching the campaign, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the need for “a societal approach to bring together people from all backgrounds to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025.”

Leading by example, Mishra volunteered to adopt two TB patients under the campaign from his personal funds.

He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to “generously adopt TB patients in our state and make the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan successful.”

He urged NGOs, corporate houses and individuals to make financial contributions to support the dietary requirements of TB patients, as prescribed under the campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also spoke. (Raj Bhavan)