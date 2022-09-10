Int’l Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies observed

CHIMPU, 9 Sep: The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies was observed at Amar Jyoti School here on Friday.

‘The Air We Share’ was this year’s theme.

The programme focused on raising awareness on the effects of air pollution, as well as to promote actions to improve the air quality.

ICR DC Talo Potom, who inaugurated the programme, interacted with the students and advised them to keep their surroundings clean.

TRIHMS Assistant Professor Dr Tamar Paley presented a brief on air pollution and its effects on human health.

District nodal officer for climate change, Dr Giri Tali also spoke.

The programme was followed by a yoga demonstration and a painting competition. (DIPRO)