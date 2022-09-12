Awareness prog on tourism, heritage ends

LONGDING, 11 Sep: A two-day ‘awareness-cum-training programme on tourism and heritage’, organised by the tourism directorate, concluded here on Saturday.

The team of resource persons comprised Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, rural tourism adviser Raj Basu, TIO Eileen Lowangcha, and tour operators from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

On the first day, Tayeng congratulated the district on being included in the MHA approved tourist circuit, and said that “Longding and Tirap are an open canvas; we should learn from the experiences and best practices of the other districts and bring out a model tourism vision.”

He requested the district administration to “identify the tourism assets – cultural, traditional, natural, etc – and work towards preservation of the same.”

Longding DTO (i/c) Nyatum Doke highlighted the “strength, weakness, opportunities and threats in the district” with reference to the tourism sector, and said that “there is a need to ponder on ways to balance aspirations of modernity and need to preserve tradition.”

He said that an “intensive tour of the entire district will be carried out soon to identify the potential tourist spots in the district.”

Basu said that “our unique tradition and culture is our USP, and we must protect and preserve it.”

He also spoke on the need to promote sustainable tourism by involving the local stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego said that “Longding is one of the most beautiful places in eastern Arunachal, which, if marketed and developed properly, can become a tourism hub.”

He urged the people of Longding to be hospitable and welcoming towards the tourists who visit the district.

The second day featured training in homestay hospitality. Also, a group of resource persons, led by Sonam, visited the government higher secondary school here and organised an awareness programme on ‘tourism and its scope’ for the students of Class 12.

She briefed them about various courses available for students under the Chief Minister Prayatan Siksha Yojana.

On Sunday, the team visited Longkaw, Pongchau and Wakka villages. (DIPRO)