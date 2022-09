SINCHUNG, 11 Sep: Pham Kho Sowai, the harvest festival of the Bugun tribe, was celebrated here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The festival is celebrated as a tribute to pham (mountains) and kho (water), which are considered vital components for human survival.

The celebration here was attended by, among others, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Bomdila MLA Dongru Sonja, Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, Trijino MLA Kumsi Sidisow, and West Kameng DC Karma Leki. (DIPRO)