Documentary on loin loom weaving screened

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: A documentary titled ‘Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through loin loom weaving of Arunachal Pradesh’ was screened at the Raj Bhavan here for students and SUPW teachers of the Itanagar Capital Region on Monday.

Besides the governor’s wife Neelam Misra, the screening was also attended by officers of the textile & handicrafts department and special invitees.

Misra emphasised on “safeguarding and endorsement of the customary time-honoured practice which also has great socioeconomic significance in the society, particularly for the financial empowerment of women.”

She advised the students also to learn loin loom weaving, and urged the teachers and school authorities to “make Arunachali customary weaving a part of the school curriculum.”

“This initiative by the education department will go a long way in preserving the weaving custom bequeathed to us by our forebears,” she said. (Raj Bhavan)