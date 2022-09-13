Training prog on AHTU organised

BOMDILA, 12 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organised a training programme on the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) here in West Kameng district on Monday, in collaboration with the district administration.

During the training, the participants were sensitised to various topics related to the AHTU, including its role and functions; the legal provisions and Acts related to anti-human trafficking; and the psychological effects of stress on the emotions of victims of human trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu commended the APSCW and said that “traffickers never think of humanity and their sole motive is financial gain.”

He urged the stakeholders to “cooperate hand in hand with police,” and added that “NGOs and local authorities should create awareness among the villagers against human trafficking.”

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that “there is need to sensitise the people to human trafficking, safety of children and women.”

“All the stakeholders should have coordination with police in collecting intelligence on human trafficking,” she said. (DIPRO)