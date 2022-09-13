Hydropower subdiv’n office inaugurated

MAI, 12 Sep: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Monday inaugurated the hydropower department’s subdivision office here in Yachuli circle of Lower Subansiri district.

Later, addressing a meeting, Tedir said that the hydropower project here, which had been lying defunct for more than a decade, has been made functional.

“There was a demand of the general public for a subdivision in the area, and today it has been inaugurated and the demand fulfilled,” he said.

The minister said that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “the process of development might have been slow but it never stopped.”

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime emphasised on quality of work and dignity of labour. He requested the HPD officials to “constitute a committee and conduct an inspection to identify the people who have encroached on the government quarters near Mai HPD.”

“The report should be submitted to the Yachuli ADC, so that encroachers can be evicted and the quarters allotted to the officials,” he said.

CoSAAP president Likha Tech, Mai GPC Mai Boga, Mai Welfare Society president Dr HT Mai, NERIST Registrar Mai Ranjit Camdir, and Yachuli ZPM Joram Elu, among others, addressed the gathering.

Later, the minister visited the government middle school here and interacted with the teachers.