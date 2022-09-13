TAFRAGAM, 12 Sep: The people of Tafragam and nearby villages in Lohit district were provided with various services by 22 government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Karikho Kri.

Lohit DC Marge Sora, who was also present, exhorted the people of the area to “take up agri-horti activity on a large scale as it has huge potential in the district if properly implemented with flagship schemes of the state and central governments.”

He also urged the youths to stay away from opium and drug addiction.

Kri informed that “the issue of the flood risk to Tafragam village has been raised with the state government,” and announced that “an 11-member district level monitoring committee will be formed for the Tezu outdoor stadium, with the DC as its chairman, the DSO as member secretary, the MLA as a member, along with ZPC, ZPMs and presidents of the District Olympic Association and the District Football Association.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Bapu Welfare Society and the Tafragam GPC, the MLA assured them of all possible help from his MLALAD fund.

Kri also handed over the keys of a rotary tiller to farm-based entrepreneur Kamalso Tayang.

Aadhaar linkage with election cards was also done on the spot during the camp. (DIPRO)