GHSS Khonsa & GSS Pinewood win boys’ and girls’ dist level Subroto Cup

KHONSA, 12 Sep: Government higher secondary school (GHSS) Khonsa beat GTSS Khonsa 4-3 in the final to win the district level boys’ U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament at the Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Government Secondary School (GSS) Pinewood won the tournament in the girls’ category, beating GSS Thinsa by a solitary goal.

Both winners will represent Tirap at the state level Subroto Cup tournament.

Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka advised the students to “maintain discipline and play the game with sportsman spirit.”

He also appealed to them to stay away from substance abuse.

The ZPM contributed Rs 10,000 to the fund of the organising committee for the state level tournament.

Medical Officer Dr Runcha Thinra advised the players to “build healthy eating habit, apart from doing regular physical activities to maintain good health.”

Earlier, DDSE Hortum Loyi briefed about the aims and objectives of the Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament, and highlighted the life history of Subroto Mukherjee and his contribution to the nation.