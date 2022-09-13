Mein receives int’l award

NAMSAI, 12 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was conferred the Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award on Monday by the Mahabodhi Society Bengaluru and its sister organisations in Arunachal Pradesh, in recognition of his “selfless service, dedication, sacrifice and support to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in general and the Buddhist communities in particular.”

The award is given in memory of Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, founder president of the Mahabodhi Society, who dedicated his life to the revival of the teachings of the Buddha. (DCM’s PR Cell)