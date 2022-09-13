Lowang inaugurates WTPs, appeals to villagers to use water judiciously

DEOMALI, 12 Sep: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday inaugurated water treatment plants (WTP) at Soha and Sipini villages here in Tirap district, and appealed to the villagers to use water judiciously.

Lowang said that, with the inauguration of the WTPs, the drinking water problem of these two villages would be solved. He described the day as “historic for the people of these two villages as they had been facing great difficulties in accessing drinking water.”

The minister also assured the villagers that the road between Namsang and Sipini will be renovated soon.

He was accompanied by Tirap DC Taro Mize, SP Kardak Riba, Deomali ADC Duyu Rebya, Soha CO K Balban, Soha ZPM Sam Korok, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, and others. (DIPRO)