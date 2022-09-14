Anti-drug awareness prog conducted

Correspondent

SILLE, 13 Sep: Community-based organisation Jering Matkir Society (JMS) on Tuesday conducted a ‘drug awareness programme’ at the government higher secondary school in East Sille in Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district.

JMS president Tapur Ketan informed that the JMS conducted such programmes at Debing and Rayang villages in Ruksin circle last month.

Volunteers of the Women Against Social Evil (WASE), and leaders of the community organisations are supporting the JMS’ effort and helping it in sensitising the rural people to the adverse effects of drug abuse and other antisocial activities.

GHSS Principal Tagong Sitang appealed to all sections of the society to join hands with the JMS and work towards preventing illicit drug trading in their localities.

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang stated that “drug intake by youngsters is deep rooted in the local societies, which is posing a great threat to the future generations.”

“Consumption of drugs by youngsters is the root cause of many unexpected events such as motor accidents, theft, dacoity and crimes in the area,” she said, and exhorted the youths and schoolchildren to stay away from alcohol, narcotics and other psychotropic substances.

Ruksin SDPO, Inspector Tasi Darang presented a brief on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, “with punishment provisions against illicit drug dealers.”

Dr Ogen Jerang elaborated the ill-effects of alcohol, narcotics and contraband drugs on the human body.

Teachers Amum Gao and Nalo Jerang, along with the GBs focused on the impact of drug abuse in the society and urged parents and teachers to keep children away from drugs.