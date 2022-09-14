Fmr Pipu circle PI passes away

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Takhe Cheda, the second public interpreter (PI) from Pipu circle in East Kameng district, passed away aged 81 years on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons and seven daughters.

Cheda was first appointed as a chowkidar in June 1966 in Pipu and later appointed as PI in June 1967 in Chanyang Tajo. He retired from his post in June 2001.

He is credited for bringing an end to the infighting between villages, and contributed a lot for the socioeconomic development of the people of his area.

Cheda also worked tirelessly to provide education to the unprivileged section of the society.

The Gyadom Welfare Society and the Pipu Gawepurang Social Organisation mourned the passing way of Cheda and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.