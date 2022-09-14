Central team inspects Jal Shakti sites

DAPORIJO, 13 Sep: A central team comprising union Agriculture Director Shaleen Agrawal and hydropower scientist Vikhosa Keso visited various Jal Shakti project sites in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

During a meeting here, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori apprised the team of the “fund provision under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and outstanding dues during implementation of Amrit Sarowar under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.”

He said that “411 water bodies were identified, out of which 33 have been implemented and covered in the district under the mission, in spite of fund challenges.”

Agrawal gave assurance that he would place the grievances before the higher authority for consideration.

Keso spoke about the importance of conserving water and the ‘Catch the rain’ campaign.

DRDA PD Mindo Loyi and DRDA APO (M) Margo Hai also spoke. (DIPRO)