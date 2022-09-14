RGU pays tributes to unsung tribal heroes

RONO HILLS, 13 Sep: The authorities of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here paid tributes to 15 tribal heroes of India’s freedom struggle, in a programme held here on Tuesday.

The programme was initiated by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister Alo Libang, who attended the event, called

for “inclusion of the unsung tribal heroes of the state in the NCERT syllabus,” and urged academicians and historians to “come up with a proper format.”

Stating that “the influence of one’s mother tongue will always be there,” the minister expressed pride in using “organic Hindi, commonly called Arunachali Hindi,” spoken in the state.

The minister urged the gathering to “popularise the tale of the unsung heroes in the remotest corners of the state.”

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, who also attended the programme, said that, “despite the diversity in tribes and cultures, we are still able to be united.”

He said that, “as a state, we should grow from strength to strength, and the university being a knowledge zone should explore more on this.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha informed that “sketches of the state’s freedom fighters will be put up soon in the campus.”

The VC further said that “it is the university’s moral responsibility to include the heroes of the state in the university’s syllabus.”

Adi Freedom Fighters Recommendation Committee chairman Taduram Darang spoke on the “historical findings of the committee” and highlighted the need to give due recognition to the state’s unsung heroes.

An exhibition on the ‘tribal heroes and unsung heroes of the state’ was also organised as part of the programme.

Among others, NCST Joint Secretary K Touthang, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, and Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra also spoke.