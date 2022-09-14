RGU issues statement over protest

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Tuesday issued a statement, saying that the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) staged a protest on Monday “despite an official agreement by the RGU authorities to halt the examination for the post of professors from 13th to 17th September.”

Seeking to clarify the matter of reservation for the posts of faculty members, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam stated that “the recruitment of the faculty members has been done through the reservation policy done by the central government.”

He said that “RGU has been following the UGC guidelines under the central government recruitment rules since 2007, when the state university was converted into central university.”

“The appointments so far have been made on the basis of 200 points roster register guidelines issued by the centre for direct recruitment of teachers,” Dr Rikam said.

He stated that around 150 students, led by the AAPSU and the ANSU “gheraoed the campus and stopped the conduct of the exam.”

Expressing suspicion that the student bodies might have been “misinformed or given ill advice,” the statement read that “the student bodies could have gathered proper information before resorting to protest.”

The university had on 25 February this year issued an advertisement for 91 posts of faculty members, “as per the decision made in the 44th executive council meeting held on 19 February this year,” the statement read.

The university’s authorities said that they have decided to form a committee to solve the issue raised by the students.