Edn commissioner sets schools target of 10% increase in pass rate

TEZU, 13 Sep: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla has set a target of achieving 10 percent increase in the pass rate in Classes 10 and 12 examinations by all the schools in Lohit district.

On Tuesday, the commissioner inspected 10 schools and two ECECs here, and interacted with the teachers and students of the schools.

Later, Singla held a meeting with the Lohit DC, the DDSE, the principals and headmasters/headmistresses of different schools, and other prominent faculty members.

Stating that remedial teaching for weaker students is a must, she asked

the teachers to identify such students. She also advised the DDSE and the teachers to utilise the limited resources properly.

Singla also directed all principals and headmasters to have a functional library in their schools.

The education commissioner assured to work on the shortage of subject teachers and development of school infrastructure as per government guidelines.

DC Marge Sora exhorted the teachers to motivate their students to set goals and influence them in a positive manner to achieve their set goals.

He also asked the teachers to inculcate the habit of reading books among the students. (DIPRO)