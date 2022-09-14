Villagers urge DA to rectify name

BOLENG, 13 Sep: The villagers of Kebang in Siang district have urged the district administration to consider replacing the name ‘Yembung’ with ‘Kebang’ for all official correspondence.

In a joint letter to the Siang DC on Tuesday, the panchayat leaders and GBs of Kebang stated that “the name ‘Yembung’ has inappropriately and wrongly been recorded

in all official records, instead of Kebang, and also inscribed the name (Yembung) on signboards of all governmental establishments, which are located under Kebang village.”

“Yembung is the name of a major river which flows through Kebang village. It (Kebang) is one of the most prominent, well-known and historical villages, and such act of manipulation hurts the sentiment of the villagers,” they said, and demanded early rectification of the name of the place.

Meanwhile, the villagers have decided to erect signboards displaying ‘Kebang’ in all the important locations within the jurisdiction of the village.