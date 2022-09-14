Taki advocates augmenting state’s dairy sector

NEW DELHI, 13 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki sought the Centre’s intervention in augmenting the state’s dairy sector.

Taki said this on the sideline of the World Dairy Summit, being organised by the National Dairy Development Board, which got underway here on 12 September. He is accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng.

On the sideline of the summit, Taki held discussions with union DAHD Minister Parshottam Rupala, and

sought the Centre’s intervention in augmenting dairy farming in Arunachal. The union minister assured to provide all necessary inputs and support for the growth of the dairy sector in the state.

The summit, themed ‘Dairy for Nutrition & Livelihood’, is being attended by a host of dairy scientists, technocrats, policymakers, entrepreneurs and farmers from across the globe.